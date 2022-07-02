Sonya Deville breaks silence after assaulting WWE personality on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville shared her thoughts on slapping Adam Pearce on SmackDown.

On the latest SmackDown, Deville informed Pearce that she had filed a formal complaint against him after he booked her in a handicap match last week. The former Tough Enough star then slapped Pearce in the face.

Deville later tweeted her thoughts about the incident, revealing that although what she did was wrong, it felt satisfying:

"Wrong. But felt so right," she tweeted.

Sonya Deville might have to face the consequences for slapping a WWE Official

Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville have been at odds since the former stripped Deville of her powers as a WWE Official. While Pearce is yet to take formal action against Sonya for assaulting him, he warned her of the consequences in a tweet:

Deville worked on-screen as a WWE Official alongside Pearce from January 2021 until April 2022. During this time, the former Tough Enough star often misused her power.

After a multi-week investigation by WWE management regarding Deville's abuse of power, Pearce informed her that she was relieved of her duties. Pearce also booked the former Absolution member in a match against the returning Alexa Bliss, who defeated Deville in under a minute.

In the past, Deville stated her desire to get back at Pearce. Speaking to Phil Strum on Under The Ring, the former official said she'd love to get her hands on Pearce for the things he has put her through:

"I would love to personally get my hands on him, just from all the crap he's put me through the past year and a half and just firing me out of absolutely nowhere is so ridiculous, so I'd love to get my hands on him. I'd also take a lot of joy in feeding him to Brock, fully letting Brock get his hands on him and not stopping Brock. The first go-round was kind of funny." (H/T: Fightful)

Sonya Deville's words came true on the blue brand this week. However, her decision to slap an authority figure might prove expensive in the long run as Adam Pearce is in-charge of running things on both RAW and SmackDown.

