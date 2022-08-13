Sonya Deville comments on the state of WWE after Vince McMahon's retirement

Sonya Deville has had an interesting main roster career. Now nearly five years into her main roster debut, she, like many other WWE stars, are working under a new regime following Vince McMahon's retirement. Deville took to Twitter to explain the state of WWE right now.

WWE has been interesting ever since the regime change. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have taken over the reins of the company. Triple H took over as the head of creative in WWE and has gotten a lot of attention. Given how popular his creative ideas were in NXT, many expect that to translate on the main roster as well.

Sonya Deville is one of many WWE stars who seem happy and hopeful under the new management. In a tweet, Deville explained that the state of WWE is "pretty cool" right now:

It's a great sign if talent morale is through the roof. There have long been rumors about periods where talent morale is low, and that can have a direct impact on the product that fans are watching.

Sonya Deville is going to make an attempt at gold

Sonya Deville will be teaming up with Natalya in the Women's Tag Team title tournament. While they face a rising NXT duo in the first round of the Women's Tag Team title tournament, they are expected to advance to the next round to face Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez.

They are unlikely to win the tournament, but hopefully, Deville gets a good showing and is one of the superstars who will benefit from the new regime. She is yet to win a championship in WWE. But all of that could change soon.

Deville has long been considered a future Women's Champion, but things haven't panned out for her in that regard just yet.

