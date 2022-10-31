Sonya Deville loses clean to female WWE star within minutes ahead of her big match against former women's champion

Sonya Deville was involved in a singles match at WWE's live event in Glasgow, Scotland.

Deville is currently feuding with Liv Morgan on SmackDown. The two crossed paths a few weeks ago as the former SmackDown Women's Champion destroyed Deville in a backstage brawl.

Amid their ongoing feud, WWE confirmed that Deville and Morgan will face each other in a No Disqualification Match on this week's taped SmackDown.

Per live results from PWInsider, Deville delivered a good heel promo in Scotland before her match with Shotzi. The 30-year-old star then surprisingly beat Deville in around five minutes, pinning her clean and securing a massive win in the process.

Jim Cornette buried "bleached blonde bimbo" Liv Morgan for her latest encounter with Sonya Deville

Jim Cornette has mostly been critical of Liv Morgan. He recently spoke about the former SmackDown Women's Champion and suggested that she was at fault for 'burying' Sonya Deville.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette briefly touched on Morgan's latest match with Deville. He said:

"Liv goes under the ring and starts grabbing chairs and is grabbing chairs from ringside and tossing them in the ring and the crowd starts chanting, 'We want tables,' because furniture is more important than the wrestlers. I bet you that I could buy a table for about $65, $70 but one of those wrestlers cost several $100,000 a year," said Cornette.

Cornette further added that the former SmackDown Women's Champion didn't do any favors to Deville and buried her.

"So while Liv Morgan is going to every nook and cranny around ringside trying to find chairs to throw in the ring. There’s Deville having to lay there staring at her, selling, wondering are you ever coming back to me you f***ing bleached blonde bimbo? It buried Deville. She had to lay there and wait forever."

It now remains to be seen if Sonya Deville can get one over Morgan on the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

