"Someone frame this" - Sonya Deville, Nikkita Lyons, and other WWE Superstars react to Mandy Rose posing wearing the NXT Women's Titles

Mandy Rose recently posted a jaw-dropping photo of herself wearing the NXT Women's and NXT UK Women's Championships.

At the recent NXT Worlds Collide show, Rose walked out as double champion by winning the NXT UK Women's Championship in a Triple Threat Match also featuring former champion Meiko Satomura and former contender Blair Davenport.

In reaction to Rose's latest photo on social media, the likes of Sonya Deville, Nikkita Lyons, Tiffany Stratton, and other WWE stars commented on her post. Former WWE Superstars including Dustin Rhodes, Lana, and Cameron also joined in.

Check out some of the reactions and comments to Mandy Rose's photo:

At NXT Worlds Collide, Rose secured the biggest win of her career by pinning Davenport after delivering the Kissed by the Rose on both her opponents.

The Toxic Attraction leader will now continue her 300+ day reign as the NXT Women's Champion.

Natalya recently praised Mandy Rose for her growth as a WWE star

Since moving to NXT from the main roster, Mandy Rose has been highly successful. She is currently enjoying the first title reign of her professional wrestling career and is now a double champion.

Rose was recently praised by WWE veteran Natalya. Taking to Twitter, the former SmackDown Women's Champion praised both Blair Davenport and Meiko Satomura as well as the champion.

Courtesy of the tweet, Nattie claimed that Rose's growth has impressed her, as she wrote:

"I’m very intrigued by Blair. Mandy has impressed me with her growth. She’s really seized how very special @WWENXT is and has been an awesome champ. Meiko is such a legend. She just keeps getting better. #WomensWrestlingRocks,"

Check out the same tweet below:

Rose is expected to return to WWE programming on next week's episode of NXT 2.0. Her Toxic Attraction stablemates Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne were in action on this week's show and could be on the verge of returning to the main roster after withdrawing from the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.

