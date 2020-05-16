Becky Lynch

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will be taking time off due to her pregnancy, as revealed by The Man on this week's edition of WWE RAW. With Lynch not around anymore for a considerable period of time, several female Superstars are gunning for her spot. WWE SmackDown's Sonya Deville seems to be determined to take Lynch's spot and take over the Women's division, if her latest tweet is any indication.

Deville stated in her tweet that with Lynch becoming a mommy, it's time for her to take over the division. She went on to dub herself as Daddy Deville. The tweet garnered a response from Mandy Rose, who took a slight jibe at her former best friend. Check out the tweets below:

Ain’t nobody calling you Daddy, quit it. https://t.co/tKlzKBDtqy — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) May 16, 2020

Deville would have to go through a lot to take Becky Lynch's spot

Sonya Deville has been a part of the main roster for around three years now. She made the jump alongside Mandy, with the duo joining forces with a returning Paige. Rose and Deville recently split, during the SmackDown love triangle storyline which also featured Dolph Ziggler and Otis.

Lynch has praised Deville in the past, stating that she seems like someone who could be the next breakout star of the Women's division. Only time will tell whether Deville manages to do what she claimed in her tweet. It certainly won't be an easy task though, as several other top female stars would be wanting to seize the opportunity to take Lynch's spot.