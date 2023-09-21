Sonya Deville reacts to inspiring message from AEW champion

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville has reacted to an inspiring message from an AEW champion.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville captured the Women's Tag Team Championships last month but their reign was short-lived. Deville suffered a torn ACL and will be out with an injury for the foreseeable future. Piper Niven recently returned to the company and named herself as Chelsea Green's new tag team partner. Niven and Green were in action on this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW but the champs fell victim to an attack from Nia Jax.

AEW Trios Champion Anthony Bowens shared his story about coming out as gay in the world of professional wrestling in an article on today on The Players' Tribute. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, and Billy Gunn) will be defending the Trios Championships against Dark Order this Friday night on Rampage: Grand Slam.

Sonya Deville is the first openly gay female WWE Superstar and shared a quote from Anthony Bowens' article today on her Instagram story. Deville tagged The Players Tribune and Bowens in her post seen below.

"I also didn't just want to be known as 'the wrestler who came out,' or 'the gay wrestler'. I wanted to be known as this successful wrestler... who happens to be gay and out and proud," wrote Anthony Bowens.

Deville shares a quote from Bowens on Instagram.

WWE star Sonya Deville provides update on her injury

Sonya Deville recently shared an update on her recovery process after tearing her ACL on July 28th.

Deville had a Q&A on Instagram recently and admitted that she is trying not to go stir-crazy with the extra time she now has on her hands. The 29-year-old disclosed that her daily life includes a lot of rehab for her injury and spending time with her family.

"So a day in the life is Rehab. Errands pertaining to our flip house. More rehab at home or upper body workout. Then the evenings are running around doing all the mom things w the kids and Toni. Coloring, reading, podcasts have been a big part as well,” Deville shared on her Instagram story.

Deville captured her first title as a WWE Superstar alongside Chelsea Green in July but didn't get to enjoy it due to injury. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Deville when she is fully healed and able to return to the ring down the line.

