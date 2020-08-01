Sonya Deville responds after cutting Mandy Rose's hair on SmackDown

Sonya Deville has given her response after she attacked her former best friend, and now long term rival, Mandy Rose on SmackDown, cutting The Golden Goddess' hair in the process.

Quick q and a for u guys ... but I’m asking the question... What does Mandy Rose have left to offer .. I’ve beat her twice and made her ugly. Someone please tell me what's left?

Quick q and a for u guys ... but I’m asking the question... What does Mandy Rose have left to offer .. I’ve beat her twice and made her ugly 🤔🤔🤔 someone please tell me what’s left? — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 1, 2020

Sonya Deville spoils Otis and Mandy's return

Mr. Money in the Bank Otis and Mandy Rose made their return to Friday Night Smackdown after several weeks away. Mandy Rose had teased some romantic, slightly comical, plans for the two lovebirds to round out the evening.

However, as Mandy Rose was getting ready at the makeup table she would be brutally assaulted from behind by her former tag team partner. After smearing Rose's face with makeup and lipstick, Sonya Deville then proceeded to cut Mandy Rose's hair with scissors.

Sonya Deville would then attempt to finish the job and shave Mandy Rose's head completely using hair clippers but was prevented from doing so by referees and WWE officials. Needless to say, it looks like the personal issue between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville is not over just yet.

Sonya Deville returns to SmackDown

Daddy’s backkkkk, who needs a trim!? Test me again B**** https://t.co/cy9xyVbbeD — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 1, 2020

Mandy Rose and Otis weren't the only ones who have recently been absent from our screens on Friday Nights. Sonya Deville hasn't been seen on WWE television for almost a month.

Advertisement

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose have been bitter enemies ever since it was revealed by the SmackDown Mystery Hacker before this year's WrestleMania that Sonya Deville had conspired with Dolph Ziggler to sabotage Mandy Rose and Otis' budding romance at the time.

Since then Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose have squared off numerous times inside of a WWE ring, but it would appear that their issues have yet to be resolved.

Considering that SummerSlam is on the horizon, perhaps we could still yet see one more match up between Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. Only this time, it could take place at the Biggest Party Of The Summer.