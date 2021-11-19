Sonya Deville reveals the fifth member of the women's SmackDown Survivor Series team

Ahead of WWE SmackDown tomorrow night, Sonya Deville has added Toni Storm to the blue brand's team at Survivor Series.

Last week on SmackDown, Sonya Deville removed Aliyah from the Survivor Series team due to her friendship with Naomi. Now with the pay-per-view fast approaching, Deville took to social media this evening to make her replacement official, tweeting out the following:

"With #SurvivorSeries fast approaching, I want to ensure each brand is represented by the best and brightest Superstars. Therefore, it's my pleasure to announce that TONI STORM will be the fifth and final member of the #Smackdown Women's team. Congrats and good luck on Sunday!"

With Toni Storm filling out the Survivor Series team, women like Aliyah and Naomi are left on the outside.

As a former multi-time SmackDown Women's Champion, Naomi has been treated unfairly for months by Sonya Deville on SmackDown.

While Deville's reasoning is unknown, it's clear as long as these two women are at odds that there will be no significant opportunities for Naomi on Friday nights.

Over the last month or so, Deville has gotten physical with Naomi on quite a few occasions, teasing that her return to the ring as a regular in-ring performer could be right around the corner.

When WWE decides to pull the trigger on a full-blown in-ring feud between Naomi and Deville, it should be something that the WWE Universe will be very excited about.

With one more episode of SmackDown before Survivor Series, it will be interesting to see if Sami Zayn's replacement for the men's team will be announced before the pay-per-view.

What are your thoughts on Toni Storm replacing Aliyah at the Survivor Series? Do you think Sonya Deville made the right call? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

