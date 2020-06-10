Sonya Deville reveals she recently made a request to Vince McMahon

The Superstar asked Vince McMahon for one try at a promo.

She further stated that if she messed up the promo, that was it.

Sonya Deville seems to have improved a lot ever since she split with Mandy Rose on WWE SmackDown. Her mic work is getting better with each passing week, if some of her recent promos are any indication. On the latest edition of WWE Backstage, Deville opened up on the same and had some interesting things to share in regards to her promos. Deville said that she asked WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and the WWE Creative to get a shot at a promo.

She further said that she just wanted one shot at the mic and if she messed it up, that was it.

I was like, "Just please give me one shot at the mic, and if I sc**w it up, you can take it away from me forever."

Vince McMahon gave Deville a shot on the mic, and she certainly didn't disappoint

Deville made her way to the main roster back in later 2017, along with Mandy Rose and a returning Paige. Mandy and Sonya remained together following Paige's career-ending injury. The duo didn't split for the next two years or so, and finally broke up when it was revealed that Sonya had tricked Mandy into getting together with Dolph Ziggler. Mandy went on to help Otis in defeating Ziggler at WrestleMania 36, and has been feuding with Deville ever since.

Sonya Deville has cut a bunch of intense promos targeting Mandy Rose on the Blue brand, and she is gaining fans at a rapid pace by showcasing her mic skills lately. Many are hoping that Sonya Deville's current work will eventually impress Vince McMahon and aid her in winning the Women's title.

Given her recent run, it wouldn't be a surprise if Vince McMahon deems Deville worthy enough of carrying the SmackDown Women's title on her shoulder, sometime in the near future.