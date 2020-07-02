Sonya Deville reveals reason behind split with Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville were known as 'Fire and Desire'

Sonya Deville has become one of the fastest rising SmackDown Superstars

Rose and Deville

One of the hottest storylines going on in WWE today is the feud between friends turned foes Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. The enmity between the two had started when Sonya Deville tried to sabotage the relationship between Otis and Mandy Rose by being in cahoots with Dolph Ziggler.

Once Deville's truth came out, it was an all-out war between Fire and Desire. Though Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose were a tag-team for the most part of their careers in WWE, they have finally ventured into singles competition after their team broke up.

Why Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose split

While speaking to Maria Menonous on her podcast, Sonya Deville revealed that the reason behind WWE splitting them up was that there was no future in the pairing to continue due to multiple reasons including them launching singles careers. She further added how the tag-team being disbanded has helped both of them.

Sonya Deville believes that what is the most important thing for them is that the audience has some feeling for them - whether it is love or hate is irrelevant.

The only thing that’s been important to Mandy and Me throughout this entire thing is that we keep it authentic. We make it something that the fans- whether they love Mandy or hate Mandy, they love me or hate me – we don’t care. We just want them to feel something. I think at the end of the day, that’s what most performers want. I’m saying my truth, Mandy’s saying her truth, and we’re both completely entitled to do so, and it’s up to you guys whose truth you side with! Love me or hate me, I think it’s one of the most genuine storylines WWE has done in a long time. It’s super rewarding (h/t: WrestleZone)

With Dolph Ziggler being moved to RAW, Sonya Deville's pairing with the former World Champion has come to an end. If the current trend is anything to go by, it looks like Deville will align herself with Miz and Morrison as they have a program with Heavy Machinery along with Mandy Rose.

