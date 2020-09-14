Sonya Deville (real name Daria Berenato) has had a crazy month. Right around SummerSlam time, it was reported that there was a stalker who had entered her house and was walking towards her with the intent to abduct her. Phillip Thomas II has now reportedly pleaded guilty to all three charges pressed against him.

Heelbynature.com obtained the plea filed by Phillip Thomas' public defender in the judicial court of Hillsborough County, Florida. In the plea, it shows 'not guilty' written for all charges.

Photo courtesy - heelbynature

There are three charges in total against Phillip Thomas - firstly, Aggravated Stalking (Third Degree), Armed burglary of a dwelling, Armed kidnapping ransom or reward or hostage. The latter two are punishable felony's by life and if Thomas' plea is rejected, then he will likely be behind bars for a long time.

There appears to have been evidence in Sonya Deville's house from what was reported. Mandy Rose (real name Amanda Saccomanno) was with her during the incident. Court documents revealed that she and her girlfriend had gotten additional threats from individuals after the incident had occurred.

Phillip Thomas has a virtual court date on 12th October via Zoom and he will be in custody until then.

How the case impacted Sonya Deville's WWE run

Sonya Deville was set to have the culmination of her feud against Mandy Rose at SummerSlam in a hair vs hair match. However, Sonya Deville's lawyer logically stated that it would be unwise for her to go in with her head shaved, especially since the idea was for her to lose.

Instead, WWE changed the stipulation a couple of days before and Sonya Deville announced that it was a No Disqualification 'Loser leaves WWE' match. Ultimately, it was a way to write Sonya Deville off TV as she takes time to process things mentally as well as deal with the legal issues surrounding her case.

Fans and everyone else will hope that Phillip Thomas' plea of not guilty will be rejected by the court. He's clearly a threat to society and his Twitter profile showed that all his retweets and tweets had something to do with Sonya Deville.