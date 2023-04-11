Sonya Deville sends a three-word intimidating message to current champions after WWE RAW

Former WWE official Sonya Deville has put current Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on notice after winning the titles on tonight's episode of RAW.

She recently formed a tag team with RAW Superstar Chelsea Green. The two wrestled in the Women's WrestleMania Showcase with three other tag teams and remained 'undefeated' at WrestleMania 39.

WWE Hall of Famer Lita experienced assault tonight on the red brand, and it was ultimately determined that Trish Stratus would defend the women's tag team titles with Lynch.

The Man and Stratus were defeated when Morgan rolled up the Hall of Famer, and new tag champs were declared.

After Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez emerged as new Women's Tag Team Champions, Deville took to Twitter to warn them. The former WWE official stated that she and Chelsea Green are watching them.

"We are watching," she wrote.

You can check out Deville's tweet below:

Daria/Sonya Deville @SonyaDevilleWWE We are watching We are watching

Chelsea Green was hospitalized after acute stomach problems and an enlarged gallbladder throughout WrestleMania weekend. Sonya Deville most likely did not appear on RAW tonight due to the unavailability of her tag partner.

Only time will tell if Morgan and Deville have Green and Deville as their next challengers for the tag team titles.

What do you think of Sonya Deville's warning? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes