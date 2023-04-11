Create

Sonya Deville sends a three-word intimidating message to current champions after WWE RAW

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Apr 11, 2023 10:23 IST
Sonya Deville is a former General Manager of WWE SmackDown.
Sonya Deville has teamed up with Chelsea Green recently.

Former WWE official Sonya Deville has put current Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on notice after winning the titles on tonight's episode of RAW.

She recently formed a tag team with RAW Superstar Chelsea Green. The two wrestled in the Women's WrestleMania Showcase with three other tag teams and remained 'undefeated' at WrestleMania 39.

WWE Hall of Famer Lita experienced assault tonight on the red brand, and it was ultimately determined that Trish Stratus would defend the women's tag team titles with Lynch.

They did it! @YaOnlyLivvOnce & @RaquelWWE are your NEW Women's Tag Team Champions!#AndNew #WWERaw https://t.co/duA1Jee6ao

The Man and Stratus were defeated when Morgan rolled up the Hall of Famer, and new tag champs were declared.

After Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez emerged as new Women's Tag Team Champions, Deville took to Twitter to warn them. The former WWE official stated that she and Chelsea Green are watching them.

"We are watching," she wrote.

You can check out Deville's tweet below:

We are watching

Chelsea Green was hospitalized after acute stomach problems and an enlarged gallbladder throughout WrestleMania weekend. Sonya Deville most likely did not appear on RAW tonight due to the unavailability of her tag partner.

Only time will tell if Morgan and Deville have Green and Deville as their next challengers for the tag team titles.

What do you think of Sonya Deville's warning? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
