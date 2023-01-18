Sonya Deville has been quite open about her relationship in the past year. The former WWE authority figure has now tweeted a picture of her partner Toni Cassano at a recent show.

Sonya Deville has dated a few women in the past, but it was only last year that she confirmed her relationship with Toni Cassano. Cassano shared a picture of the two of them on Deville's Instagram, and since then, the two have posted several pictures together.

Cassano even sent a heartfelt message to her partner in an Instagram post, celebrating Pride Month.

"Find a love that is magical. Find passion and grace, a best friend, a partner. Who ever it is, the person that sets your heart on fire. Build a unit that is wanted not needed, grow with each other, be compassionate and give your whole heart. That is the love of a lifetime. No matter who you love, do it with passion and every layer of your soul. To my love, this is the greatest love story ever told. sonyadevillewwe #pride #pridemonth."

Deville took to her Twitter account to share a picture of Cassano at what appears to be a WWE show, saying, "When babe comes to work."

While it's not clear which show this was, it's clear to see how happy the couple looks.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Dallas Mavericks play the Atlanta Hawks this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Fans find Sonya Deville's relationship "cute"

Sonya Deville shares pictures with her partner model and fitness enthusiast Toni Cassano quite regularly.

The two are seen as quite "cute" by Deville's fans on Twitter, with them commenting on the posts regularly.

Sonya Deville has spoken about the public nature of her relationship with Cassano. The star opened up in an interview about what it was like to share their fitness journey as well.

"I always want to make sure that [Cassano] is comfortable and OK with being on the red carpets, in front of the cameras, in front of the paparazzi ... So we've had that conversation. We're on the same page, so it works out. We get to share our fitness journey and everything that we have going on together, so it's been really fun."

While Cassano has appeared at WWE events and shows in the past, she has not appeared in WWE programming itself. It remains to be seen when Deville's partner will be seen at a main roster event.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deville recently challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Title but was unsuccessful in her attempt.

Do you think Deville could be a women's champion soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes