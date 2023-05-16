"Soon, very soon" - WWE Universe reacts to Kevin Owens teasing betraying Sami Zayn after RAW

The tightly knit duo of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn faced a massive setback on tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW.

The WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions faced The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a match that kept getting chaotic. Although it looked like Zayn and Owens would emerge victorious, Paul Heyman had an ace up his sleeve as Imperium ran interference. The numbers game eventually caught up to the champions, as Balor pinned Zayn in the main event.

However, it seems Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn didn't let the loss affect them as they continued celebrating with Cody Rhodes and Matt Riddle once RAW went off the air. The Prizefighter also cheekily teased betraying Zayn as he was about to give Triple H's iconic thumbs-down gesture to Zayn while the latter was up on Rhodes' shoulders.

The WWE Universe got a ton of flashbacks from this tease and hopes the team doesn't break up anytime soon after facing so much adversity.

Popular WWE Superstar believes Kevin Owens 'hates him'

After several years of hard work, Kevin Owens is again a top champion amid a triumphant run alongside his best friend, Sami Zayn. The Prizefighter and The Master Strategist bested The Usos at WrestleMania 39.

The duo has also taken the help of another superstar in their war against The Bloodline. Matt Riddle has had problems with the Roman Reigns-led faction in the past, similar to Zayn and KO.

Riddle recently shared his thoughts on aligning with the two friends and forming a trio to take The Bloodline down. On WWE's The Bump, Riddle stated that he thinks Kevin Owens hates him but has to continue their alliance to take down their "common enemy."

"I think Sami actually likes me, but I'm pretty sure Kevin hates me. But I get it, you know? Some people, they're going to like me, or hate me, or love me, whatever. I don't think he's a huge fan. But I also think Kevin sees the value of having me around, so you know, he has to weigh it out sometimes. I know I get under his skin a little bit. But I think at the end of the day, this juice is worth the squeeze," Riddle said.

It seems that Kevin Owens takes some time getting used to offbeat WWE personalities such as Riddle and Ezekiel, as he has displayed some disdain for them in the past.

