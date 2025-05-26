Soon-to-be former WWE Superstar calls out fans 

A WWE Superstar, who is set to leave the company in less than two months, recently called out fans on social media. Some members of the internet wrestling community labeled her as "injury-prone," which she thought wasn't accurate.

Shotzi was initially believed to have been released from the company earlier this month. However, she later revealed on X that the promotion had informed her that her contract wouldn't be renewed once it expired. She's set to part ways once her contract expires this July. Shotzi started her WWE stint in 2019, spending a couple of years in NXT.

The Ballsy Badass was called up to the main roster in 2021. However, she returned to the developmental brand last year. She suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2024 and was out for 10 months. The California native formed Chemical X with Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley, but it was short-lived due to Dolin's release and Shotzi's contract situation.

In a post on X, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion called out a fan for calling her injury-prone. The knee injury she suffered last year was her first major injury, so the label was unwarranted. She proceeded to call out other "smart marks" who had the same thought process.

"'Injury-prone' is a term that you wanna be smart marks overuse to sound smart. 100% of the wrestlers you are calling injury-prone are not; they are just human," Shotzi wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer comments on Shotzi's impending departure

Speaking on a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared his thoughts on Shotzi. The veteran called her a hard worker and wasn't happy with WWE choosing not to renew her contract.

"I like Shotzi. She was like one of the hardest workers. There was just such a cool freaking look, a cool vibe. I definitely hate seeing her get cut, because she works so da*n hard to get there. She really did. When stuff don’t [sic] work out for you, of course, it’s heartbreaking, but I think Shotzi is going to just keep going, man, because she’s a worker bee!" he said. [H/T: 411MANIA]

Once her contract expires, Shotzi will be able to sign with any promotion of her choice. She will be a free agent and won't need to wait for a 90-day non-compete clause to expire.

