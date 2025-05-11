Soon-to-be free agent reacts to Jeff Cobb's shocking WWE debut

Former NJPW star Jeff Cobb made his shocking WWE debut at Backlash last night, attacking LA Knight and helping Jacob Fatu retain his United States Championship. A soon-to-be free agent reacted to Cobb's debut on social media.

Ad

Fatu defended his US Title at Backlash in St. Louis in a Fatal Four-Way match against Knight, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest. The Samoan Werewolf retained after Cobb softened up The Megastar for the Over The Moonsault finisher.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Jeff Cobb broke his silence following his debut. He thanked all the fans for their support throughout his journey. Shotzi, whose WWE contract won't be renewed after its current period, dropped a reply to the star. Her deal is set to expire in July, as per multiple reports.

Ad

Trending

"Happy for you kuya!!!" Shotzi tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

For those who don't know, "Kuya" is a Filipino term for an older brother. It's also used as a polite term for an older man. Shotzi is of Filipino descent, while Jeff Cobb has Filipino roots through his mother.

LWO's Joaquin Wilde and LFG contestant Laurel Leigh are of Filipino descent too, while former WWE stars Batista, Kayden Carter, and TJ Perkins have Filipino roots as well.

Jeff Cobb responds to Shotzi Blackheart

Despite his busy night in St. Louis, Jeff Cobb took the time to respond to Shotzi Blackheart. Cobb had a short reply to the soon-to-be former WWE Superstar.

Ad

"Thank you @ShotziWWE 🤙🏽❤️🤙🏽❤️🤙🏽❤️," Cobb replied.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shotzi's time with the company is ending and she could sign with a new promotion next. As for Cobb, he's likely to be part of the SmackDown brand and join The New Bloodline. He was recruited by Solo Sikoa, though Jacob Fatu didn't look too thrilled with seeing his former rival.

Fatu and Cobb have a history outside of WWE, so it might get explored. It also puts Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa in an awkward position as they recover from their respective injuries. With the seeds for a Sikoa-Fatu already planted, it will be interesting to see the sides in case of a civil war among the members of the faction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More