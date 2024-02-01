"Soon we will be more powerful" - IYO SKY sends a message after Bayley's historic Royal Rumble victory

WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY took to social media to send a message after Damage CTRL leader Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble Match this past Saturday.

The Role Model has hinted at going after Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40. However, considering the recent tension within Damage CTRL, she could end up challenging IYO SKY in a last-minute twist on the Road To WrestleMania.

Taking to her Instagram handle, SKY posted a backstage photo of her enjoying the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The WWE Women's Champion further claimed Damage CTRL would ''soon be more powerful.''

"VIP room. There were many surprises at the #royalrumble Especially @itsmebayley …!!! Soon we will be more powerful. #damagectrl," wrote IYO SKY.

Check out IYO SKY's Instagram post:

Bayley has made it clear that she will challenge Rhea Ripley

The Damage CTRL leader has confirmed that her opponent at WrestleMania 40 is going to be Rhea Ripley.

Speaking on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, The Role Model opened up about her Royal Rumble win. She said:

"I did a bunch of interviews this morning. I don't know why everybody is like, 'So, what's going to be your decision?' You guys had the scoop weeks ago. I said it from the beginning that I was going to win the Royal Rumble. I said even before they [Kabooki Warriors] won the Tag Team Titles. I said I want all these things so I can beat Rhea [Ripley]."

In 2023, Damage CTRL added Kairi Sane and Asuka. Following their addition, there has been a lot of tension within the group, with the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner seemingly ignored on most occasions by her stablemates.

Damage CTRL was formed back in 2022 during the SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

Which champion will The Role Model go after at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section!

