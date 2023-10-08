"Sorry, Hunter" - Jey Uso namedrops AEW star during WWE Fastlane press conference

WWE star Jey Uso recently spoke about AEW star Dustin Rhodes after winning the Undisputed Tag Team Championships with Cody Rhodes.

Cody was the major factor in bringing back Jey to Monday Night RAW. Uso had a fallout with Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline after SummerSlam and seemingly left the company. However, he returned to the red brand on the September 4 episode and has been trying to prove to the entire roster that he is a changed man.

At the post-show Fastlane press conference, Jey Uso was elated after winning the Undisputed tag titles. He claimed that he never thought he would win the gold with The American Nightmare.

He mentioned that it was time to bring back some of the classic stuff and namedropped some of Cody's family members, including his father, Dusty Rhodes, and his brother, Dustin Rhodes.

"I never thought Uce, on me though, I would be a two-time Undisputed Tag Team Champion with Cody Rhodes. My dawg said earlier though, everybody had their path and we intertwined. I was like, if we're gonna be real, some Stardust stuff, some Dusty Rhodes, some Dustin Rhodes type stuff like my heart is full of joy tonight with him. Sorry, Hunter. We all hustle hard, everybody is in the hustle, Uce," said Jey. [From 29:15 - 29:54]

Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes defeated The Judgment Day at WWE Fastlane

It was a hard-fought battle for the Undisputed Tag Team titles as Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes faced off against Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were also at ringside to help their Judgment Day stablemates. JD McDonagh also joined the faction at ringside. However, his action backfired as he accidentally hit Priest with the Money in the Bank briefcase while he was aiming for Cody.

In the final stages of the match, Cody and Uso teamed up and hit a Cody Cutter on Finn Balor for a huge win, becoming the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

