"Sorry, I'm just not a fan of the guy" - WWE Veteran's no-nonsense verdict on Seth Rollins (Exclusive)

There is a lot of chatter around Seth Rollins as he looks set to be CM Punk's first feud since the latter's WWE return. During the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo had an interesting response when asked whether Rollins was a generational pro wrestler.

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion was recently compared to the 'Macho Man' Randy Savage by Kevin Nash, and Vince Russo outrightly disagreed with Big Daddy Cool's comments. Russo was also asked whether he considered Rollins a 'generational talent,' and the former WWE writer admitted he wasn't the right guy to answer that question.

For a long time, Vince Russo hasn't been the biggest fan of Seth Rollins, and he stood by the claim during the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws:

"Bro, listen, you're asking the wrong guy. I'm not a fan of the guy. I'm sorry; I'm just not a fan of the guy. That's the thing Kevin even mentioned when he made the comment about Seth being a great worker. Bro, the guy doesn't sell. I don't know how you're a great worker, Savage sold. I don't know how you're a great worker when selling isn't part of your repertoire." [9:25 - 9:56]

Vince Russo issues clarification on his opinion of Seth Rollins

Given how outspoken he is about WWE and the current product, Vince Russo naturally comes under a lot of fire for his blunt take on the wrestling business and its talents.

The 62-year-old said that he didn't have any problems with how Seth Rollins probably is in real life. Russo noted that he wasn't even familiar with Rollins outside the ring but mentioned that there were multiple reasons he disliked the performer and not the person.

Vince Russo made sure fans knew exactly what he was talking about as he clarified:

"There are various reasons why the talent, not the man; I don't know the man. There are various reasons why I am not a fan of the talent." [9:57 - 10:12]

