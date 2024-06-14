Spoiler: Bloodline member reduced to tears following WWE SmackDown match

It was a troubling night for Paul Heyman on WWE SmackDown when he was informed ahead of the main event, that if Solo Sikoa lost his match against Kevin Owens then Heyman would be held responsible. The WWE Hall of Famer has been made to sweat by the new Bloodline in Roman Reign's absence.

Nick Aldis banned Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa from ringside for the main event match and made it clear that if they interfered at all, all three members of the faction would be suspended. This came after The Street Profits were attacked earlier in the night and Kevin Owens was left with no backup.

Heyman stepped in and helped Solo Sikoa when the latter had been hit with a Stunner, by putting his leg on the bottom rope, enabling the match to continue. After this interference, Owens attacked The Wiseman and was about to put him through the announcer's table before Solo made the save.

Two Samoan Spikes took Owens out, and after the match, Heyman was seen at ringside crying, which could have been out of pure relief.

Heyman has been scared for his life over the past few weeks since Roman Reigns has been away and Solo Sikoa took over The Bloodline. It's clear that Sikoa doesn't have his best interests at heart and working with him is causing Heyman a lot of issues.

When will Roman Reigns return to WWE?

Roman Reigns has been away from WWE television following WrestleMania XL and is yet to be advertised for any events. The former Champion has also been removed from all advertisements that he was already part of ahead of SummerSlam.

It's unclear if Reigns will make his return to WWE anytime soon, but it seems like his Wiseman could use some help. Heyman has been fearing for his safety every week and if Jimmy Uso or Reigns made their return and challenged the New Bloodline, he would definitely change sides based on his recent treatment.

