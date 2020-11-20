Create
Spoiler for the final member of Team SmackDown for WWE Survivor Series

With spots left to fill on both SmackDown teams at WWE Survivor Series, the final member of the men's team has been revealed.
Modified 20 Nov 2020
News
WWE Survivor Series is only a few days away. While the team members for Monday Night RAW have already been decided, there are still a few spots to fill from Friday Night SmackDown.

There are two spots left on the women's team, but one last member will join the men's team along with Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and King Corbin. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the company decided on the fifth member weeks ago.

Big E will be the final member of the men's SmackDown team at WWE Survivor Series

Unless WWE changes course at the last minute, Sapp reported that Big E of the New Day will be the final addition for the men's SmackDown Survivor Series team on Sunday.

These five men will face AJ Styles, Sheamus, Keith Lee, Braun Strowman, and Riddle this weekend. The original plan called for Big E to qualify for the team last week on SmackDown. However, the match had to be cut due to time constraints.

Published 20 Nov 2020
