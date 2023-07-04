[SPOILER] Huge number-one contender's match planned for Money in the Bank fallout on WWE RAW - Reports

WWE produced one of its most eventful and spectacular shows this past weekend in The O2 Arena. Money in the Bank left fans shocked and in awe and celebrated some of the roster's best stars.

The returning Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in a match that caught viewers off-guard. The turn by Shayna Baszler was expected to happen eventually, but not this soon.

While the booking decision is up for debate, we have new champions and yet one less tag team in the division. On that note, BWE has reported that a Women's Tag Team Championship tournament will happen tonight on Monday Night RAW as WWE returns to Baltimore.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era A number one contenders Womens Tag Team Turmoil is planned. (BWE) A number one contenders Womens Tag Team Turmoil is planned. (BWE) https://t.co/E7Vtdbvfbg

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are likely heading on a collision course in Detroit this summer. Reports regarding The Baddest Woman on the Planet have even turned heads as they state she is permanently leaving WWE for a while post-SummerSlam.

Where do Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez go from here on WWE TV?

Liv Morgan did what she set out to do - score a hattrick against Ronda Rousey. With the latter's reported decision to leave, the returning star and Raquel Rodriguez benefitted from the circumstance.

However, The Texan was teasing a showdown with Rhea Ripley and even Becky Lynch just weeks heading into Money in the Bank. While the company can always eventually go down that route, the question is - are the current Women's Tag Team Champions better off as singles competitors?

This may be especially true for Raquel Rodriguez, as the Triple H and Co. are reportedly high on her, and the potential for the 32-year-old as a world champion looks astounding.

Brandon James @Brandon62446822 @reigns_era I want Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez at Summer Slam. But what if Iyo Sky decided to cash in her Money in the Bank contract on Rhea Ripley? @reigns_era I want Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez at Summer Slam. But what if Iyo Sky decided to cash in her Money in the Bank contract on Rhea Ripley? https://t.co/RquFKmk2lF

Speaking of world champions, Rhea Ripley is scheduled to face Natalya tonight on RAW. Meanwhile, Iyo Sky is now Ms. Money in the Bank.

The company may be looking to build a tag team division with depth in the coming months. As of this writing, though, few legit teams stand as a challenge to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Perhaps Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville have something to say about that?

Will Rodriguez and Morgan's title match make it to the SummerSlam card? Sound off in the comments section below.

