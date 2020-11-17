Spoiler on a match planned for WWE RAW tonight

It appears that Randy Orton defending the WWE Championship tonight against Drew McIntyre isn't the only big match being planned for Monday Night RAW.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, in the early planning stages for the show tonight, WWE has a Survivor Series preview match scheduled. It will include members of Team RAW and the members of RETRIBUTION.

I could lay down and die, but where’s the fun in that? pic.twitter.com/kNz08qWiXf — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 15, 2020

SRS is reporting that as of this afternoon, the WWE Survivor Series preview is set to be a four vs. four match. RAW members Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and Riddle are set to be the four set to compete.

That would most likely leave AJ Styles free to do commentary once again during his team's matchup this evening, as the self-proclaimed leader. It's a role that the Phenomenal One has been extremely entertaining in over the last couple of weeks.

Team RAW is scheduled to face Team SmackDown, consisting of Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, King Corbin and one more Superstar, this Sunday at WWE Survivor Series.