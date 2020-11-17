Create
Spoiler on a match planned for WWE RAW tonight

As long as WWE doesn
As long as WWE doesn't tear up the script it appears RETRIBUTION will be involved in a big match tonight on RAW.
Matt Black
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 17 Nov 2020, 02:09 IST
News
Advertisement

It appears that Randy Orton defending the WWE Championship tonight against Drew McIntyre isn't the only big match being planned for Monday Night RAW.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, in the early planning stages for the show tonight, WWE has a Survivor Series preview match scheduled. It will include members of Team RAW and the members of RETRIBUTION.

Survivor Series-style match planned for RAW tonight between Team RAW and RETRIBUTION

SRS is reporting that as of this afternoon, the WWE Survivor Series preview is set to be a four vs. four match. RAW members Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and Riddle are set to be the four set to compete.

That would most likely leave AJ Styles free to do commentary once again during his team's matchup this evening, as the self-proclaimed leader. It's a role that the Phenomenal One has been extremely entertaining in over the last couple of weeks.

Team RAW is scheduled to face Team SmackDown, consisting of Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, King Corbin and one more Superstar, this Sunday at WWE Survivor Series.

Published 17 Nov 2020, 02:09 IST
WWE Raw Retribution AJ Styles Keith Lee
