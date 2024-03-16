Spoiler on plans for WrestleMania XL qualifying matches on WWE SmackDown - Reports

WWE will continue the build to the biggest show of the year on tonight's live SmackDown. New spoilers have just been revealed from backstage.

The Road to WrestleMania XL will continue as SmackDown airs live from Memphis, Tennessee at the FedEx Forum. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will make an appearance, while Rey Mysterio will address his return. The only match announced as of now is Bayley vs. Dakota Kai.

The current script for tonight's SmackDown calls for Grayson Waller vs. Randy Orton in singles action, according to WrestleVotes. This will be their first-ever match, which comes after Orton and Kevin Owens defeated Waller and Austin Theory last week.

WWE is also planning qualifying matches for the Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania, which will see The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championship against five other tag teams. The early word on tonight's qualifiers is LWO vs. Legado del Fantasma, plus Pretty Deadly vs. New Catch Republic.

Expand Tweet

The remaining three teams will come from the RAW brand. Next week's show will feature the following qualifiers - DIY vs. The Creed Brothers, The New Day vs. Alpha Academy's Otis and Akira Tozawa, Indus Sher vs. Awesome Truth.

WWE to confirm major WrestleMania XL match soon?

WWE officials are currently finalizing plans for WrestleMania 40. The big event takes place in just over three weeks.

Logan Paul's first defense of the WWE United States Championship ended in a DQ over Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble. Since then, the YouTube star began a war with Randy Orton and has continued to feud with Owens, fueling speculation about a WrestleMania showdown.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that a singles match between The Maverick and The Viper is planned for WrestleMania. The United States Championship will be on the line in the first-ever Orton vs. Paul match.

It's possible that The Prize Fighter will be added to the match to make it a triple threat, but the singles match was planned as of this week. Owens teamed with Orton last week to defeat Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

Poll : Who should be the next WWE U.S. Champion? Kevin Owens Randy Orton 0 votes View Discussion