  • WWE SmackDown Live Results (March 15, 2024): Nick Aldis' first WWE feud potentially teased, Logan Paul's demand for Randy Orton
Live

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMar 16, 2024 06:42 IST

Check out the results for WWE SmackDown right here.

topic-thumbnail

06:42 (IST)16 MAR 2024

Post-match, Austin Theory attacks Orton from behind. Logan Paul slides in and taunts Orton, kissing him and then gets ready to blast him in the face with his fist. Then Kevin Owens' music hits! Owens comes out and attacks both members of A-Town Down Under. Logan Paul then flees the ring!

Kevin Owens then tries to pick Orton up, but Randy was unaware it was him and almost hit Owens with an RKO. Austin Theory runs in and gets a stunner. As he bounces in the air, Orton hits an RKO! What an insane combination!

06:41 (IST)16 MAR 2024

Grayson rushes back in the ring, but Theory climbs onto the apron to distract Randy. Grayson charges, but Orton had it scouted and Grayson crashed into Austin, knocking his partner off the apron. The Viper then hits the rope-hanging DDT! The crowd is electric. "RKO" chants and Orton proceeds to coil and get ready!

Before Waller can get hit by it, however, Austin pulls Grayson out of the ring. Orton pulls Austin into the ring by his head and hits a DDT. Waller rolls into the ring and is hit with a sick RKO! The roll into the ring into an RKO was beautiful! This one is over.

Randy Orton defeats Grayson Waller by pinfall

06:39 (IST)16 MAR 2024

Back from break and Waller is in control. Logan Paul on commentary says he demands an apology from The Viper for last week. Waller then whips Orton into the buckle, but gets met with a clothesline. Orton hits another and then a powerslam as the crowd comes alive. They love Randy. 

"RKO" chants before Randy goes for a rope-draped DDT. Grayson counters tosses Orton to the floor. He charges for an attack but Orton ducks and hits a backdrop on the announce table! "One more time" chants Randy obliges, dropping Grayson with another back suplex on the announcer's table!

06:35 (IST)16 MAR 2024

The distraction pays off as Grayson hits a rolling flatliner into the announce table, which essentially ends up being the standard 'smash your opponent's face' against the table spot.

From there, we go to a commercial break with Theory and Paul cheering Waller on.

06:34 (IST)16 MAR 2024

The commentators discuss why Logan Paul is coming out. He shakes hands with Austin Theory and then walks to the commentary table.

From there, Grayson jumps to Orton to start the match! Waller hits several punches in the corner, but Orton counters. He then climbs to the ropes and delivers his series of punches. Grayson countered it before ten could be hit and dumped Orton to the floor. Grayson is met with a boot when he follows him. Orton goes for a backdrop on the table, but Waller fights him off. 

Randy throws Grayson over the barricade but gets distracted by Theory and Logan. 

06:32 (IST)16 MAR 2024

After Jimmy accepted the challenge, we cut to Randy Orton making his way out to the ring for his singles match with Grayson Waller. He comes out, milking the moment and posing on the ropes.

Randy Orton vs. Grayson Waller

Orton and Waller could have a good one here—very loud "Randy" chants from the jump. Waller talks smack and calls it his house. Before things can start, though, Logan Paul makes his way out!

06:28 (IST)16 MAR 2024

Once we return, we see Logan Paul announcing that SummerSlam will be held at the Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 3 from earlier in the week.

Next, we see Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman walking backstage. Kayla Braxton shows up and terrifies Heyman. Kayla asks if they have a response to Jey Uso's challenge on RAW. Jimmy interrupts and cuts an angry promo, mentioning Jey Uso is his little brother. Jimmy then accepts the challenge! Wow! 

06:23 (IST)16 MAR 2024

After that interesting segment, we see Austin Theory and Grayson Waller make their way to the ring. Waller is set to go one-on-one with The Viper. This match will start after the break.

From there, we go to commercials, first getting a WWE Shop ad.

06:22 (IST)16 MAR 2024

From there, we get a recap of the ongoing Logan Paul-Randy Orton saga with Orton hitting the RKO on KSI. We then see Logan Paul meet with Nick Aldis. Paul asks what the punishment will be for Randy. Nick shrugs it off. Logan says Randy should apologize, but not for him. Randy should apologize for Nick Aldis because of the precedent it could set.

Nick Aldis says Logan should request the apology in person. There is clear tension between the two. Logan says Nick Aldis can't do his job nor can he even find Paul an opponent for WrestleMania. Interesting tension there. Could the two fight in the future?

06:18 (IST)16 MAR 2024

Knight says x doesn't mark the spot; LA Knight spots the marks and calls AJ a mark. He then makes a massive challenge to The Phenomenal One at WrestleMania! He says AJ claims Knight walks around like he owns the place, but at WrestleMania, he'll own his butt.

Then, out of nowhere, AJ blasts Knight with a steel chair! AJ proceeds to accept while choking Knight with the steel chair. Wow!

06:17 (IST)16 MAR 2024

Kayla asks him about AJ Styles, and Knight politely asks for the mic, saying he needs to cook for a minute. He says, "Let me talk to ya," to a big pop and mentions AJ Styles, who receives loud boos. He mentions that AJ says Knight needs to be humbled. LA says AJ is talking his language and asks Styles to come out and try to humble him. 

AJ doesn't show up, and LA Knight calls him out. He makes a short joke and says AJ isn't tall enough for the ride. He calls him Napoleon. Knight mentions AJ flying to Australia but refuses to come to Memphis. 

06:15 (IST)16 MAR 2024

As we return from the commercial break, Corey Graves plugs some FOX stuff before we see Kayla Braxton on the entranceway. She welcomes LA Knight, who is coming out to a huge pop. I love when interviews are held somewhere beyond a set or in the ring. Loud "LA Knight" chants. The crowd still loves him. 


06:11 (IST)16 MAR 2024

That match was great, but it was a surprise to see Angel and Berto win. They will advance and face the winners of New Catch Republic and Pretty Deadly to join Judgment Day's match at WrestleMania in a mini-tournament.

From there, we see that Damage CTRL arrived earlier. We also see Bayley arrive. Bayley and Dakota Kai will clash later tonight.

06:09 (IST)16 MAR 2024

Cruz tags Wilde, who climbs to the top and hits a double dropkick. He then hits an excellent kick combo and a neckbreaker. Wilde hits a running forearm in the corner and an assisted Rana. He then hits a tornado DDT on Angel for a nearfall. Cruz hits a rope run dropkick but gets slammed into the barricade.

Angel and Berto double-team Wilde in the ring and hit a pop-up kick combo that wraps this one up.

Legado Del Fantasma defeats The Latino World Order by pinfall

06:07 (IST)16 MAR 2024

Back from break and Berto is in control, but Cruz is fighting back. Berto cuts it off and hits an elbow drop for a two-count. Berto hits a chop, but Cruz tries fighting back only to be clubbed and stomped down in the corner. The duo of Angel and Berto then knock Wilde off of the apron. They put Cruz on the ropes and hit a big kick. From there, they lift Cruz in the air and hit a double military press! That is always impressive.

Wilde comes in to break it up, giving Cruz time to recover. He hits a quick pin for a nearfall, then capitalizes with a solo Spanish fly!

06:02 (IST)16 MAR 2024

Joaquin and Berto end up back in the ring together and Wilde hits a cool elbow drop variation. Cruz then tags in and they hit a double team move. Cruz then hits a fancy moonsault that clears most of the ring. They are really impressive.

From there, we go to commercial break.

06:02 (IST)16 MAR 2024

Angel and Berto are making frequent tags, regularly hitting strikes on Cruz. Berto whips Cruz, but Del Toro slides through the ropes and hits a springboard rana. Wilde tags in, and the two hit a back elbow combo, then a superkick combo. They then knock Angel out of the ring. From there, both men his stereo dives! They then point to the WrestleMania sign. 

As a reminder, this is to progress to WrestleMania in a six-team Ladder match.

06:00 (IST)16 MAR 2024

Back from break, Legado Del Fantasma is in the entranceway. Elektra Lopez is here with Berto and Angel. LWO's Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro are already in the ring with Zelina Vega. Santos Escobar did not come out.

Latino World Order (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro) vs. Legado Del Fantasma (Angel & Berto)

The bell sounds, and Cruz starts things off with Berto. Cruz hits a chop, but is cut off by a strike from Berto. Angel and Berto then hit a double-team offense.

05:54 (IST)16 MAR 2024

Backstage, Angel and Berto are getting ready. Santos Escobar and Elektra Lopez are shown looking on. Interestingly, Santos is in a suit despite being scheduled for a match later tonight.

LWO vs. Legado Del Fantasma will happen next!

05:53 (IST)16 MAR 2024

From there, The Rock says she will cry just like Cody. The Rock will then whisper in her ear and say, "Michelle, what can I say except you're welcome?" quoting a song from Moana. This got a mixed reaction, but Rocky chants start up again. 

He ends it with, "If you smell what The Fina Boss is cooking." From there, his new theme starts to play again. 

05:52 (IST)16 MAR 2024

The Rock mocks Cody for crying but then says he doesn't want to talk to Cody; he wants to speak to Mama Rhodes. The Rock says the title isn't changing hands and mentions Roman Reigns, which gets loud boos. He says she isn't getting the Undisputed WWE Championship but will get a belt. He pulls out a weight belt and threatens to beat Cody with it. The Rock says he will make Cody bleed with it.

He says he's going to hand her the bloody belt.

05:49 (IST)16 MAR 2024

The Rock then directs his song to the "Cody Crybabies," calling them whiners and virgins. He then tells them to kiss his butt.

From there, The Rock continues talking about "fun" with Memphis. He gets more serious, and he mentions Cody Rhodes slapping him. They show a flip of it, and it gets boos from the crowd. The Rock says Cody is finally "manned up." The Rock says he smiled at it and waited to see how Cody would respond. We then see a clip of Cody crying and talking about his mother on RAW. Naturally, The Rock is going to make fun of this. 

05:46 (IST)16 MAR 2024

The Rock then calls Cody Rhodes a "mistake." He then focuses on Seth Rollins and calls Becky Lynch more popular than Seth Rollins. The Rock also says he will make the World Heavyweight Title disappear. The Rock then takes a shot at Ja Morant, which gets boos. 

05:44 (IST)16 MAR 2024

The Rock asks if the crowd wants to sing songs, and he introduces a few musicians standing ringside. He says he will sing about what will happen to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, and that gets booed.

He then starts singing and mentions beating them with his fanny pack, showing a classic picture of himself. He jokes about Cody crying to his mom and then mentions her as "Mama Rhodes." The Rock says he's a mama's boy too. He then shows a picture of Stardust and claims Dusty said, "Dr*gs and cheap c*nd*ms were a bad combination." 

05:41 (IST)16 MAR 2024

The Rock mentions wrestling in Memphis on Saturday mornings and Monday nights. He then referenced Flex Kavana, making fun of his ring name. He then said "finally The Rock has come back home." He asks if Memphis wants to have some fun and everybody cheers. This is extremely babyface so far. Will there be a pivot?

05:39 (IST)16 MAR 2024

Loud "Rocky" chants echo throughout the arena. There is a carpet in the ring and a chair, so a Rock concert seems all but certain. Boos begin to mix in with the cheers. 

The Rock takes the microphone and says he usually torches and scorches every city he's in, but tonight, it is different. The Rock says this city is different. He said that when he first started his career, it was in Memphis. Loud "Rocky" chants burst out from the crowd. 

05:36 (IST)16 MAR 2024

The Rock's theme has seemingly been updated further to include aspects of his classic theme beyond what was updated last week. It sounds great. He walks out to the ring and poses on the ropes to a big pop from the crowd.

05:35 (IST)16 MAR 2024

The show begins with the standard "Then. Now. Forever. Together." intro. From there, we get a look back at The Bloodline segment with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins from last week. Afterward, Corey Graves welcomes us to a sold-out show. Immediately after, The Rock's music hits!

05:27 (IST)16 MAR 2024

Hey everyone, welcomes to Sportskeeda's coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. The following has been promoted for tonight's show:

- The Rock will appear.
- Rey Mysterio returns.
- Bayley vs. Dakota Kai.
- The LWO's Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro vs. Legado Del Fantasma's Angel & Berto.
- New Catch Republic's Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne vs. Pretty Deadly's Kit Wilson & Elton Prince.
- Randy Orton vs. Grayson Waller.
- Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar.
- And more!
