WWE SmackDown Live Results (March 15, 2024): Nick Aldis' first WWE feud potentially teased, Logan Paul's demand for Randy Orton

Post-match, Austin Theory attacks Orton from behind. Logan Paul slides in and taunts Orton, kissing him and then gets ready to blast him in the face with his fist. Then Kevin Owens' music hits! Owens comes out and attacks both members of A-Town Down Under. Logan Paul then flees the ring! Kevin Owens then tries to pick Orton up, but Randy was unaware it was him and almost hit Owens with an RKO. Austin Theory runs in and gets a stunner. As he bounces in the air, Orton hits an RKO! What an insane combination!
Kevin Owens then tries to pick Orton up, but Randy was unaware it was him and almost hit Owens with an RKO. Austin Theory runs in and gets a stunner. As he bounces in the air, Orton hits an RKO! What an insane combination!