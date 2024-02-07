Spoiler: Popular star makes WWE debut at recent taping

On the February 6 episode of WWE NXT Level Up tapings, a 19-year-old star finally made his debut in the Stamford-based promotion.

After Endeavour's merger with World Wrestling Entertainment was completed, it was reported that an intriguing wrestler had signed the company. Je'Von Evans (fka Jay Malachi), an independent circuit standout, bagged a deal with global juggernaut within just a month of his WWE tryout.

Fans on social media reacted positively and enthusiastically to the huge signing made by the company under Triple H's regime. The 19-year-old performer rose to prominence in the indie wrestling scene while competing in promotions like Deadlock Pro Wrestling, Combat Zone Wrestling, and West Coast Pro.

Jay Malachi was also briefly a part of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), competing over three times, and despite his excellent performance in AEW, Tony Khan didn't sign the promising upstart.

Now he is headed to the Stamford-based promotion full-time under The Game's leadership as Je'Von Evans made his World Wrestling Entertainment debut against Brooks Jensen on last night's taping of NXT Level Up.

The wrestling world is eager to witness what the future holds for Je'Von Evans in his time at World Wrestling Entertainment after he debuted on the NXT brand.

