Spoiler on Randy Orton lookalike's WWE debut 

WWE Superstar Randy Orton's young lookalike has officially debuted for the company.

In March of this year, WWE announced the arrival of 14 new recruits at the Performance Center, including the likes of Roxanne Perez and Ariana Grace. One recruit in particular stood out due to his uncanny resemblance to a young Randy Orton.

Orton was the youngest world champion in the early 2000s and recently celebrated his two-decade anniversary with the company. The Viper has been involved with many iconic factions during his tenure, including Evolution alongside WWE legends Triple H, Ric Flair and Batista.

David Bostian, a 23-year-old powerlifter, was recruited by NXT earlier this year. He recently made his in-ring debut on the June 7th edition of NXT Level Up under the name 'Myles Borne' against Guru Raaj, and was unsuccessful in his first match. NXT Level Up is a platform for new recruits to showcase their talents.

Additionally, Thea Hail defeated Arianna Grace, who is Santino Marella's daughter, and Ivy Nile defeated Elektra Lopez in singles matches.

How did fans react when WWE signed Randy Orton's 'blonde' twin?

When the announcement and images of the new recruits were shared in March this year, many fans noticed Myles Borne and cited him to be the 'blonde' version of a young Randy Orton.

Here are some of the reactions from the WWE Universe:

kelsey @itsmekelsey_x This guy literally looks like a spitting image of @RandyOrton This guy literally looks like a spitting image of @RandyOrton 😳 https://t.co/yjd8V7d4nI

One fan compared him directly to the 2004 version of Orton:

Danny @dajosc11 This is literally 2004 Randy Orton This is literally 2004 Randy Orton https://t.co/GNl8xRfRhj

Another fan mused over a potential father-son storyline between the two superstars due to their resemblance:

Snack Harlow @DanielSoden I'm ready for the Randy you're my father storyline I'm ready for the Randy you're my father storyline https://t.co/MW7F12ncHB

The Viper's expansive experience in the industry has enabled him to become one of the most popular and iconic superstars in the history of WWE. He has had many notable feuds in his career, including against The Undertaker, John Cena, Mick Foley, Triple H and many more.

Orton is currently out of action due to an injury he suffered at the hands of The Bloodline on the May 20th edition of SmackDown. As of this writing, there has been no confirmation on when he will be able to make his in-ring return.

