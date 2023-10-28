SPOILER: Roman Reigns gave specific order about star; major AEW reference

Roman Reigns is a type of personality who knows what he is doing, and he mostly controls what happens on WWE SmackDown when he is there. Even with Nick Aldis as the new General Manager for the show, The Tribal Chief has a lot of sway with what ends up happening on the blue brand. As such, he gave The Bloodline a specific order for a WWE legend in regards to his appearance on SmackDown.

John Cena has not been in the best place mentally over the last few weeks. The GOAT has not really won a lot of matches for a while, and as a result, his usual confidence has been missing during his appearances on the blue brand. On top of that, his every step has been dogged by The Bloodline.

Currently, the 16-time World Champion is set to take on Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023, and in the weeks leading up to the match, Cena has suffered the wrath of the Samoan faction in multiple attacks. Even on this week's episode of SmackDown, he received a Samoan Spike from Sikoa for his troubles.

Next week's show is being taped early because of the company's roster traveling to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel. As a result, there was a double taping. The following are spoilers from next week's SmackDown.

Cena made his way out to the ring to interrupt Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa when Heyman let him know that Roman Reigns had given a few orders surrounding him to The Bloodline. As it turns out, Reigns had ordered that they let Cena say goodbye while he still could to the audience.

What AEW reference did John Cena make after hearing about Roman Reigns' order?

John Cena had a raspy voice, selling the Samoan Spike from this week's show, and he let Sikoa know that he is a "bargain basement Taz ripoff," making a reference to the former WWE legend, who is currently working for Tony Khan in AEW.

He also said that he was only there because of Roman Reigns.

The two ended up going at it, with Cena standing tall, hitting Sikoa with the Attitude Adjustment to lay him out, heading into Crown Jewel.

