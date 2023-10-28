Unfortunate news for John Cena outside WWE

John Cena is not having the best time right now. He got emotional this week during WWE SmackDown as he expressed his self-doubts to his audience. On top of that, even outside the company, things have not been all clear for him, as the star has received some more bad news.

The star is back in the company for a run, which has seen him enter a feud with the Bloodline's Solo Sikoa. He's handling all he can on the WWE front, but things are not going well for him outside the company in Hollywood.

Cena's newest movie, Freelance, hit the theaters recently, and it's gone badly.

The movie is an action-comedy that sees Cena as Allison Brie's character's security. She's a journalist interviewing a dictator in a fictional country when there's a coup, forcing all three of them to go on the run to survive.

Unfortunately, John Cena won't be too happy to learn that things have not gone well for his movie. The criticism surrounding it has been high, and unbelievably, the film is currently at a horrifying 0% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Expand Tweet

This is never good news for any Hollywood star, and he will be hoping that his other roles are not affected by this.

John Cena has a big match at WWE Crown Jewel

Since returning to WWE, Cena has been at odds with the Bloodline, although he's not had to face off against the Tribal Chief.

Still, things have not been easy for him, with Solo Sikoa doing everything he can to remind him that he's no longer the John Cena he once was.

Expand Tweet

The two are set for a match at Crown Jewel, where he will attempt to prove that he still has what it takes to compete in the ring.

Who do you think will retire John Cena? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.