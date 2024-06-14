Spoiler: Solo Sikoa picks up a major win over top WWE star on SmackDown

Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa are terrorizing the WWE SmackDown roster of late. They joined forces following WrestleMania XL, where Roman Reigns dropped the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeated Jimmy Uso. Sikoa immediately removed Jimmy from The Bloodline.

The trio have since feuded with Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. The latter was last seen at King of the Ring in Saudi Arabia on May 25. The new Tribal Chief of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, picked up a huge victory over former Universal Champion Kevin Owens on SmackDown tonight in the main event. The show took place in Glasgow, Scotland.

Paul Heyman played a factor in the match. He assisted Sikoa by putting his leg on the rope while getting pinned by Owens following a Stunner, forcing a rope break. Before The Wiseman could be put through a table, Solo hit the Samoan Spike on The Prizefighter, followed by another one back in the ring. He subsequently pinned Owens to secure the win.

Post-match, The Legend Killer made a shocking return. He returned the favor to his tag team partner Owens, who had flown all the way to Saudi Arabia last month to help him fend off The Bloodline.

