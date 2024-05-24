Spoiler: Top WWE star advances to King and Queen of the Ring final

WWE SmackDown is taking place inside the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia tonight. A night prior to King and Queen of the Ring PLE, the remaining semifinals are taking place on the blue brand to determine who will compete tomorrow in the finals.

This includes Nia Jax vs. Bianca Belair and Tama Tonga vs. Randy Orton, and one of the bouts kicked off the show. The Irresistible Force put away Belair to advance to the final. Jax won with the Annihilator after Belair’s knee buckled as she tried to deliver the KOD.

She will face Lyra Valkyria in tomorrow's final at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE. The winner of the bout will be crowned Queen of the Ring and also receive a shot at the world championship on their respective brand, at WWE SummerSlam in August.

The Irresistible Force has proved herself as one of the biggest attractions of the women's division as she continues to pull off some incredible heel work since her return to WWE in September 2023. Meanwhile, Valkyria is new to the Monday Night RAW roster after a notable run in NXT.

Be that as it may, Valkyria's booking has been consistent and she has already racked up quality wins over IYO SKY, Zoey Stark, and Dakota Kai. She also has a history with Women's World Champion Becky Lynch, whom she defeated to win the NXT Women's Championship last fall.

