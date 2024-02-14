[SPOILER] Two-time RAW Tag Team Champions appear on WWE show after nearly 500 days

Former RAW Tag Team Champions surprised many people by returning to a WWE show after nearly 500 days. Their arrival could change the landscape of WWE’s third brand.

NXT taped the upcoming episode of the show on February 20, 2024, after its latest broadcast. The show hosted some important matches and segments.

Fans saw Shotzi suffer an injury during an NXT Women’s Championship match against Lyra Valkyria. Shotzi suffered the injury while going for a DDT on the ring apron.

Meanwhile, a fan posted some photos from the tapings for next Tuesday night. During a segment, two-time RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned to the NXT brand after 490 days to lay out Chase U.

The images show Gallows and Anderson standing tall striking their signature pose with Chase U members lying in a heap on the mat. The return earned some interesting responses from fans.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson made a statement on NXT

Gallows and Anderson last appeared on NXT to team up with Cameron Grimes in a match against The Schism on October 18, 2022. They were seen working with AJ Styles on the main roster as part of The O.C. but lost a lot of steam after Styles suffered an injury.

A move to NXT could help the duo get more screen time and rebuild themselves as a top tag team. As former tag team champions, the veterans have a lot to give to the brand.

WWE has been shuffling some big names around to make its product more interesting

Fans have seen Creed Brothers move to the main roster and impress fans with their incredible athleticism. Meanwhile, Tiffany Stratton also found her way to the SmackDown brand after some solid performances in WWE NXT.

On the other hand, Baron Corbin moved back to NXT last year. The top WWE star built some good rivalries before finally winning the NXT Tag Team Championship alongside Bron Breakker on the latest edition of the show.

Breakker already looks like a great prospect for the main roster, and it’s only a matter of time before he moves to either RAW or SmackDown. The shuffling of the roster has helped the WWE creative team build some interesting stories in 2024.

