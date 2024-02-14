Unfortunate 6-year drought comes to an end on WWE show: Baron Corbin is champion again!

Baron Corbin became a champion again, ending his unfortunate six-year drought.

Since Baron Corbin returned to NXT, he has been a man on a mission. He tried to win the NXT Championship from Ilja Dragunov, and when that didn't work, he turned his attention to the NXT Tag Team Championship.

A couple of weeks ago, Corbin approached Bron Breakker and suggested they enroll as a tag team in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament. Although Bron was skeptical at first, he eventually agreed.

Bron and Corbin steamrolled through everyone in the tournament and emerged victorious. Last week, they called out the NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorezo and challenged them to a title match for this week.

Before their match tonight, Corbin approached Bron tonight and asked him to focus on their match. He also told Bron that he was hungry since it was six years since he won a title in WWE.

During the match, Bron Breakker and Corbin looked quite good. It looked like the match was over when Bron was sent through the announcer's desk. However, he recovered and hit the Spear on Stacks for the win.

With this win, after six years, Baron Corbin is now a champion in WWE. His last title was the United States Champion. However, Bron is seemingly making a move up to the main roster. It remains to be seen if they remain champions for a long time.

