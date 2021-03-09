Spoiler on William Regal's big NXT announcements - Reports

It sounds like the NXT Women's Tag Team titles won't be the only announcement General Manager William Regal has to make on WWE NXT this Wednesday night.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Regal will also be announcing a two-night NXT TakeOver during WrestleMania week.

“It’s probably going to be the two nights of TakeOver, the Wednesday and Thursday and the introduction of the Women’s Tag Team Champion. So, those are the two things.”

Sportskeeda first reported that the next NXT TakeOver was scheduled for April 8, the Thursday before WrestleMania. If it is revealed as a two-night event, it will start on Wednesday on USA Network and conclude the following night on Peacock and the WWE Network.

"Because of what happened in the #WomensTagTitles Match tonight, I'm going to make an announcement next week that will change the landscape of #WWENXT." - @RealKingRegal pic.twitter.com/VL04HNhBug — WWE (@WWE) March 4, 2021

April's NXT TakeOver reportedly a two-night event

If Meltzer is accurate and NXT moves to Tuesday nights following WrestleMania, this would mark the black and gold brand's last show on Wednesday nights for the foreseeable future.

The first night of a two-night NXT TakeOver would be the perfect way for the brand to bid farewell to Wednesday nights before starting fresh on Tuesdays following WrestleMania.

If this all turns out to be accurate information, the next several weeks of NXT programming should be exciting. Make sure to tune into WWE NXT this Wednesday at 8 PM EST to hear William Regal's landscape-changing announcement(s).

In a highly controversial ending, @ScrapDaddyAP brought in a #WWERaw official to declare the end of the match for the #WomensTagTitles on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/AUjtMUfZHn — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 5, 2021

What do you think of Regal's upcoming announcements for the NXT brand? Do you think the black and gold brand needs its own Women's Tag Team titles? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.