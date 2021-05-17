Spoiler on WrestleMania Backlash Kickoff match and show opener - Reports

WrestleMania Backlash is only a couple of hours away, and we now have some news about the Kickoff show and which match will open the pay-per-view itself.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the plan less than an hour ago was for Sheamus to defend his United States Championship on the WrestleMania Backlash Kickoff show in an open challenge.

Johnson didn't reveal who will be answering the open challenge tonight, but if it were someone big, it probably would have been saved for the main card. So, don't go wild speculating about a big return tonight because that most likely isn't the case.

The RAW Women's Championship match is scheduled to open WrestleMania Backlash

Mike Johnson also revealed on PWInsider that the triple threat match for the RAW Women's Championship is currently scheduled to open WrestleMania Backlash.

However, it was mentioned that the match order for tonight's event has been "tinkered with" all day long. Originally, the match was scheduled to take place later on in the show before being bumped to the opener.

It's a great position for Rhea Ripley, Asuka, and Charlotte Flair to kick off the show with a fantastic women's match to set the stage for the evening ahead. While the match order could once again change between now and when the pay-per-view officially goes on air, this was the plan as of an hour ago.

The WrestleMania Backlash Kickoff show starts at 6 PM EST on Peacock and the WWE Network internationally, with the main show starting at 7 PM EST.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for ongoing live coverage of WrestleMania Backlash throughout the show.