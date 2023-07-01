[SPOILERS] Huge segment involving The Bloodline closes out WWE SmackDown before Money in the Bank

The Bloodline was involved in a huge segment on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown ahead of the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

At the upcoming show, Roman Reigns will team up with Solo Sikoa in a tag team match against The Usos. The two teams came face-to-face for a heated confrontation on this week's episode of the blue brand in London.

gơɖƖყ⁷☝🏾 @godIymode Tomorrow is going to be crazy. The Bloodline story is next level. Perfect ending to a go home show. #SmackDown Tomorrow is going to be crazy. The Bloodline story is next level. Perfect ending to a go home show. #SmackDown https://t.co/dLfftftEkd

The segment ended with a huge brawl involving all four superstars. The brawl was ignited by Jey Uso, who shoved Reigns. This led to Jimmy hitting The Tribal Chief with a superkick before engaging in a back-and-forth with his brother Sikoa.

WWE officials quickly made it to the ring to stop the brawl. However, all four superstars were keen on taking the fight to each other. The segment ended with Jey Uso hitting a huge dive to the outside, taking out everybody in the process.

The Bloodline Civil War began a few weeks ago when Jey Uso decided to quit the faction and side with his brother Jimmy. At Night of Champions, Jimmy betrayed Reigns and hit him with a superkick.

Interestingly enough, The Bloodline and The Usos apparently won't headline WWE Money in the Bank. Michael Cole announced on SmackDown that Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio will be the main event of the show.

