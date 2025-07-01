  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • [SPOILERS] Jacob Fatu gets saved by two unexpected names after SmackDown taping goes off the air

[SPOILERS] Jacob Fatu gets saved by two unexpected names after SmackDown taping goes off the air

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 01, 2025 02:40 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

Jacob Fatu was a part of the main event of the July 4th episode of SmackDown, which was taped immediately after RAW on June 30th. He was taken out, but then saved by two unexpected names after the SmackDown taping went off the air.

Ad

*Warning: This article contains spoilers for the July 4th episode of SmackDown. If you wish to avoid it, please don't proceed and exit instead*

The main event of the July 4th episode of SmackDown featured Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso against Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo, all of which was in the immediate aftermath of the incredible moment at Night of Champions, where Tonga Loa returned and Hikuleo debuted as the newest Bloodline member.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The show ended with Jacob Fatu being sent through the table via a Shield Triple Power Bomb. He pinned Solo Sikoa clean prior to that, but the show ended in Solo's favor. However, after the tapings went off the air, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso came out to save Fatu.

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Ad

This received a huge pop, and Cody also happened to open the show, where he praised Randy Orton, who then had a confrontation with the returning Drew McIntyre.

Jey Uso and Fatu, in particular, have been at odds before, but it looks like things are changing.

Fatu could soon have both The Usos by his side.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications