[SPOILERS] Jacob Fatu gets saved by two unexpected names after SmackDown taping goes off the air

Jacob Fatu was a part of the main event of the July 4th episode of SmackDown, which was taped immediately after RAW on June 30th. He was taken out, but then saved by two unexpected names after the SmackDown taping went off the air.

*Warning: This article contains spoilers for the July 4th episode of SmackDown. If you wish to avoid it, please don't proceed and exit instead*

The main event of the July 4th episode of SmackDown featured Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso against Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo, all of which was in the immediate aftermath of the incredible moment at Night of Champions, where Tonga Loa returned and Hikuleo debuted as the newest Bloodline member.

The show ended with Jacob Fatu being sent through the table via a Shield Triple Power Bomb. He pinned Solo Sikoa clean prior to that, but the show ended in Solo's favor. However, after the tapings went off the air, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso came out to save Fatu.

This received a huge pop, and Cody also happened to open the show, where he praised Randy Orton, who then had a confrontation with the returning Drew McIntyre.

Jey Uso and Fatu, in particular, have been at odds before, but it looks like things are changing.

Fatu could soon have both The Usos by his side.

