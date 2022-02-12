Spoilers for next week's WWE SmackDown: Title Changes hands; Goldberg makes appearance (2/18/2022)

With the Elimination Chamber premium live event next weekend, WWE taped next Friday's episode of SmackDown after tonight's live show. The roster will be traveling to Saudi Arabia late next week. Results courtesy of Wrestlingheadlines.com.

The go-home episode of the show opened with a showdown between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and challenger Goldberg. The two men were supposed to fight for the Universal title in 2020 but Reigns took a sabbatical due to COVID-19 scare. Their encounter apparently didn't get physical.

The first match of the episode featured an ongoing feud between Ricochet and Sheamus. The two have faced off in singles and tag team action over the last month. Ricochet defeated Sheamus in this encounter.

A big title change altered the WrestleMania landscape for SmackDown

The most important match of the night involved Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and challenger Sami Zayn. The former hasn't been booked in many title defenses during this run with the title.

Zayn has been clamouring for a title shot for a few months. He and Nakamura have a history together as they were allies during the former's first reign with the belt. Sami won the title back for his group, the Artist's Collective, when he, Nakamura, and Cesaro defeated Braun Strowman for the title.

After several recent encounters with Johnny Knoxville, Zayn defeated Nakamura to become a three-time Intercontinental Champion. He recently re-signed with WWE at the end of 2021, as did his friend, Kevin Owens.

During this week's episode of SmackDown, Knoxville destroyed Sami Zayn's merchandise. Could he be a part of an IC title match at WrestleMania?

Nakamura's second reign with the belt comes to an end after an underwhelming run. It's not of his doing, however, as a good deal of the SmackDown roster was released over the last year so he didn't have many contenders to feud with.

