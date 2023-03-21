St. Louis restaurant allegedly shut down for top WWE Superstar to have lunch before RAW

The best restaurant in St. Louis, Missouri, was allegedly temporarily shut down so that WWE Superstar Roman Reigns could have lunch.

The Tribal Chief had an epic confrontation with his WrestleMania 39 opponent Cody Rhodes on tonight's episode of RAW. Mere hours before the show, Roman Reigns dined at a lavish restaurant in St. Louis.

Paul Heyman shared a photo of the restaurant soon after and revealed that it was shut down so that Reigns could have his lunch in peace.

"When the #TribalChief @romanreigns wants to eat lunch, you shut down the best restaurant in all of #StLouis to ACKNOWLEDGE him!"

Roman Reigns didn't hold back on the mic on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns' RAW appearance was hyped for quite some time. The Tribal Chief didn't disappoint and took massive shots at Cody Rhodes. He said that Cody ran away as he didn't want to be Stardust and then started a company he couldn't get over it and ran away from there as well.

Cody Rhodes didn't mince his words either and made a bold prediction about Reigns' future. He said that The Usos and Solo Sikoa would leave him one day, and he would become a chief without a tribe.

At WrestleMania 39, Rhodes will complete a year since his WWE return last year. He defeated Seth Rollins at last year's event. This time around, he's hell-bent on ending Roman Reigns' historic reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

It remains to be seen if Cody will put The Tribal Chief down at The Show of Shows, etching his name among some of the all-time greats in pro-wrestling history.

