Star reveals WWE didn't invite her for big event

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Sep 17, 2025 16:45 GMT
Triple H is WWE
Triple H is WWE's Chief Content Officer. [Image credits: wwe.com]

A star has revealed that WWE didn't invite her for a big event. On Tuesday, WWE went back to Full Sail University for a special episode of NXT Homecoming. The show featured a lot of names from WWE's main roster as well as some names from NXT's past.

Bobby Roode and Tyler Breeze were among the NXT alumni who made an appearance. However, former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose was not present on the show.

In fact, when Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss talked about the women of NXT, Rose's name was left out. Now, in a post on X (Twitter), Rose has revealed the reason behind her absence from the show.

She shared a video of herself with a video, revealing that WWE didn't invite her for NXT Homecoming.

"When you never got the invite to NXT Homecoming," the video caption read.

Check out the post below:

The video was accompanied by the lyrics, "Part of me feels so bad, but oh! not that bad," from The-Dream's I Luv Your Girl song.

Rose's NXT Homecoming snub comes after a number of previous stars from the brand were invited for the show. The night also featured a segment involving WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H.

Mandy Rose was released from her WWE contract in December 2022, after the company objected to her FanTime content. She has not appeared in WWE since.

Mandy Rose had one of the longest reigns as WWE NXT Women's Champion

Mandy Rose started her WWE career in NXT in 2016 and soon moved to the main the roster next year, joining Sonya Deville and Paige, aka Saraya.

Deville and Rose would compete as a tag team known as Fire & Desire and even feud with each other later. Rose defeated Deville in a Loser Leaves WWE match at SummerSlam in 2020.

However, a year later, Rose would return to NXT. She formed the Toxic Attraction stable with Gigi Dolin and Alba Fyre. Rose then won the NXT Women's Championship.

Rose would hold the Title for a year before dropping it to Roxanne Perez on a December episode of NXT in 2022 after 413 days. She was released the next day by WWE.

