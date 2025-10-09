Star threatened to quit WWE before Goldberg match

A star threatened to quit WWE before a match involving Goldberg. The former WCW Champion was pushed strongly by WWE when he returned to the company and went over a number of younger talents.
In 2019, Goldberg made another of his returns to WWE and was booked for a match at SummerSlam against Dolph Ziggler. Da Man beat Ziggler with ease in under two minutes. The Showoff managed to get in some offense, but it wasn't enough.
However, the original plans called for the contest to be an immediate squash. In an interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Ziggler revealed that he threatened to walk out of the company over this idea.
"I assumed it would be two minutes of heat, but like me moving out of the way and him taking himself out to a turnbuckle and a couple moves for him, and then we go to finish. I was told no, ding, ding, spear, jackhammer," he recalled.
The former Intercontinental Champion mentioned that he talked to his former boss Vince McMahon about it and said if he was there only to take a couple of moves he would rather quit.
"I go, ‘If I can’t be in this match doing something, then I have to leave this company right now, and I am not kidding'. If this is purely for someone, a scarecrow, to take a spear and a jackhammer, I don’t want to work here,” he said.
Ziggler ended up getting some offense in the match early on. He managed to hit two superkicks before being hit by a Spear and a Jackhammer by Goldberg to end the match.
Goldberg retired at Saturday Night's Main Event
Goldberg wrestled his final WWE match at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. The show was held in Atlanta, Georgia, and saw him take on Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.
Despite a valiant effort, he fell short as the Ring General was able to retain his Title. The contest was billed as Goldberg's retirement match.
However, the former World Heavyweight Champion was unhappy with how things unfolded leading up to his final match and his retirement speech being cut short.
