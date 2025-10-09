Star threatened to quit WWE before Goldberg match

A star threatened to quit WWE before a match involving Goldberg. The former WCW Champion was pushed strongly by WWE when he returned to the company and went over a number of younger talents.

Ad

In 2019, Goldberg made another of his returns to WWE and was booked for a match at SummerSlam against Dolph Ziggler. Da Man beat Ziggler with ease in under two minutes. The Showoff managed to get in some offense, but it wasn't enough.

However, the original plans called for the contest to be an immediate squash. In an interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Ziggler revealed that he threatened to walk out of the company over this idea.

Ad

Trending

"I assumed it would be two minutes of heat, but like me moving out of the way and him taking himself out to a turnbuckle and a couple moves for him, and then we go to finish. I was told no, ding, ding, spear, jackhammer," he recalled.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

The former Intercontinental Champion mentioned that he talked to his former boss Vince McMahon about it and said if he was there only to take a couple of moves he would rather quit.

Ad

"I go, ‘If I can’t be in this match doing something, then I have to leave this company right now, and I am not kidding'. If this is purely for someone, a scarecrow, to take a spear and a jackhammer, I don’t want to work here,” he said.

Ad

Ziggler ended up getting some offense in the match early on. He managed to hit two superkicks before being hit by a Spear and a Jackhammer by Goldberg to end the match.

Goldberg retired at Saturday Night's Main Event

Goldberg wrestled his final WWE match at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. The show was held in Atlanta, Georgia, and saw him take on Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Ad

Despite a valiant effort, he fell short as the Ring General was able to retain his Title. The contest was billed as Goldberg's retirement match.

However, the former World Heavyweight Champion was unhappy with how things unfolded leading up to his final match and his retirement speech being cut short.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More