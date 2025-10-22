Star will pay anything to get back prized possession from WWE 

A star is willing to pay anything to get a prized possession back from WWE. The former NXT Women's Tag Team champion is eager to get her hands back on an integral part of her character.

Shotzi Blackheart, who left WWE earlier this year after her contract expired, wants her iconic tank back. The tank was a big part of Shotzi's character during her time in WWE. However, she has revealed that the promotion isn't willing to hand over the tank to her.

In an interview with TVInsider, she was asked whether there is an update on her getting back the tank. She mentioned that the Stamford-based company still has it, but she is ready to pay whatever they want for it.

"I would drive to Connecticut to pick it up at the warehouse if I have to. I would rent a U-Haul to get myself and load it up myself. I will pay whatever they want for it. What are they going to do with it? It will just be chilling in the warehouse collecting dust. I’ve been to that warehouse. I know where it’s don’t’ know what they would need it for. I just want my tank back," she mentioned. [H/T: TVInsider]

The tank was integral to her entrance in WWE, and now that she is on the independents, she would like to have it back to add to her character.

Previously, she revealed that the company turned down her request to have the tank back.

Shotzi not keen on a WWE return right now

During the interview, Shotzi was asked whether she would be interested in coming back to the sports entertainment giant.

She said at the moment she is growing as a performer and a wrestler, and if her former employers offered her a contract, she would ask them to call back in six months.

She added that she is learning a lot about herself, something that she won't be able to do in the TKO-led promotion.

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

