WWE Universe remains in an uproar following last Friday's controversial SmackDown, and several stars are jumping in on the back-and-forth after reaching out to The Rock's daughter Ava.

SmackDown seemingly booked The Rock vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. The Great One shared a few good words, which fans could not hear, and a sad Rhodes exited the ring. The Samoan heavyweights then faced off to end the show.

It's still early for WrestleMania 40, and officials can do anything to get Rhodes into the WrestleMania main event with Reigns. However, the social media frenzy has the WWE Universe fired up with calls for boycotts, and worse. A few fans even took things too far today and sent death threats to the daughter of The Most Electrifying Man In Sports Entertainment.

Ava was just named NXT General Manager last week. The 22-year-old took to X and revealed the threats from fans who think she should be harassed just because her father is involved in a storyline they don't like from another brand of the company.

"death threats over a situation i have nothing to do with … bffr," she wrote.

Several pro wrestlers and fans have responded to the NXT General Manager with support and encouragement. RAW Superstar Ricochet reminded Ava about some fan-related advice he gave her.

"Told you they are toxic!" he wrote.

"Top Dolla" AJ Francis also weighed in. Released from WWE on September 21, the former Hit Row member keeps close with some of his former co-workers and just recently debuted for TNA.

"You’re doing great Ava [folded hands emoji]," he wrote.

Is The Rock's daughter done with her WWE in-ring career?

The Stamford-based promotion hired Simone Johnson to begin training at the Performance Center in February 2020. She was touted as the first fourth-generation superstar in company history.

There were talks of Ava impressing some at the Performance Center, but her journey had a few setbacks as she had her third knee surgery the same year she signed a WWE contract.

Eventually re-named as Ava Raine, the daughter of The Great One was aligned with Joe Gacy and The Schism. The young Anoa'i Family associate wrestled just six matches since debuting in 2023. The list looks like this:

Chase U and Tyler Bate defeated The Schism at Stand & Deliver on 4/1/2023

The Diamond Mine and Boa defeated The Schism at a live event on 4/14/2023

Ava and The Dyad defeated The Creeds and Ivy Nile on the 4/6/2023 NXT

Duke Hudson and Thea Hail defeated Joe Gacy and Ava at a live event on 6/23/2023

Ava defeated Ivy Nile at a live event on 8/19/2023

Ivy Nile defeated Ava at Heatwave on 8/22/2023

There's still no word on Ava's WWE future or if she will lace her boots up again. News leaks on The Rock's oldest daughter from within the company have been scarce since she signed a few years ago.

