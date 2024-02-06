WWE star claims she is receiving death threats following The Rock's return

A WWE Superstar has revealed that they have been receiving death threats following The Rock's return this past Friday night on SmackDown. The star in question is NXT General Manager and the real-life daughter of The Great One, Ava Raine.

The Brahma Bull versus Roman Reigns has been a dream match rumored for years. It has finally come to fruition, but at the expense of Cody Rhodes, and fans aren't happy. Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble in 2023 but failed to capture the Undisputed Universal Title against Roman Reigns at The Showcase of the Immortals. The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa interfered and hit the challenger with the Samoan Spike to ensure The Tribal Chief escaped as champion.

The American Nightmare won the Men's Royal Rumble again this year and pointed at Roman Reigns after the match. Everyone expected him to challenge The Head of the Table to finish his story, but the 38-year-old seemingly made way for The People's Champion, and fans are having none of it.

Unfortunately, Johnson's daughter Ava Raine is also feeling the wrath. Ava took to social media today to reveal that she has been getting death threats from fans. The 22-year-old noted that she had nothing to do with the decision and was just trying to run NXT.

Expand Tweet

WWE legend compares Cody Rhodes to The Rock

Diamond Dallas Page recently praised Cody Rhodes and compared The American Nightmare to icons such as Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and The Rock.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, DDP claimed that Cody Rhodes is the perfect guy to represent WWE. He referred to the former champion as a "demigod" and claimed that the latter is ''in the same vein'' as Hogan, Austin, and The Rock.

"This guy, he's a demigod! He's in the same vein of [sic] Hogan now and, of course, Austin and The Rock, all of it. But I just can't see a better person [than Cody Rhodes], especially at this time, to represent the WWE." [14:29 – 14:53]

You can check out the full interview with DDP in the video below:

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows is a delicious prospect, and it is something that fans have craved for years. But not at the expense of Cody Rhodes, who has given his all in the past couple of years to earn a main event shot at WrestleMania.

It will be fascinating to see how the promotion deals with the negative feedback from fans in the weeks ahead.

What are your thoughts on the ending to last Friday's episode of SmackDown? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE