WWE fans believe The Rock's new position has created a "new Stephanie McMahon" in the company

The Rock is now seemingly on top of WWE after being appointed to the Board of Directors of TKO Group Holdings. Soon after the new appointment, this major piece of news had fans believing that a new Stephanie McMahon was going to take over WWE.

Fans were pleasantly surprised to learn that The Great One had been appointed to the Board of Directors of TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of the Stamford-based wrestling promotion. Hours after the announcement, his daughter Ava was confirmed as the General Manager of WWE NXT.

Ava was seen working in an authoritative position for the past several weeks now. William Regal appeared on the latest edition of WWE NXT and confirmed that she was now the youngest General Manager in WWE.

The announcement sent fans into a frenzy as many couldn’t believe that the appointment was confirmed so close to The Rock’s accession to his new role. Many took to Twitter to comment on the news.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

One fan compared her to Vince McMahon's daughter and her position in the company.

The Rock's new position in the company had many believing that she will be the new Billion Dollar Princess.

Some others were fascinated by the fact that WWE had such a young general manager.

Some fans weren't too happy with the choice however.

One WWE fan hoped to see Nick Aldis return to the ring as things could always change in the company.

A few fans also wanted to see Ava return to the ring rather than work in an authority role.

Stephanie McMahon was a big part of WWE while her father was the Chairman of the company. She enjoyed complete control for a short while when Vince McMahon was removed from his position. However, she left the Stamford-based wrestling promotion last year following her father’s return.

The Rock has had an eventful year with WWE

The Rock returned to the company on WWE RAW: Day 1 to kick off the new year. He cut a promo where he teased a rivalry with Roman Reigns.

Beginning 2024 on such a high note allowed him to stay in the headlines for some time now. Earlier this week, he was announced as a new addition to the board of directors for the TKO Group.

Speaking to ESPN, The Rock expressed his excitement following the big news. He noted that he wanted to help expand the company and his brand following the appointment.

"Being on the TKO Board of Directors, and taking full ownership of my name, 'The Rock', is not only unprecedented, but incredibly inspiring as my crazy life is coming full circle. At my core, I'm a builder who builds for and serves the people, and Ari [Emanuel] is building something truly game-changing."

It’ll be great to see how often The Great One now appears on the company’s programming. He could even ignite a rivalry with Roman Reigns for next year’s WrestleMania, if things don't quite work out this year.

Do you think the big announcement will have any effect on WWE’s programming? Sound off in the comments section below.

