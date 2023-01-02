"Started off alone" - Solo Sikoa reflects on joining The Bloodline in 2022

This past year has been incredible for Bloodline member Solo Sikoa. Taking to Twitter, The Enforcer reflected on 2022.

Sikoa made his surprise debut on the main roster to help Roman Reigns. At Clash at the Castle, he came out of nowhere to take out the referee as Drew McIntyre was about to defeat The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. He has been with The Bloodline since and is known as the group's Enforcer.

Taking to Twitter, Sikoa shared a photo of The Bloodline's iconic entrance. The former NXT North American Champion stated that he started the year alone but is ending it with his family.

"Started off alone. Ended the year with my family," wrote Sikoa.

Solo Sikoa recently revealed who advised him to do the Samoan Spike

Former NXT North American Champion Solo Sikoa has added the Samoan Spike to his arsenal. The move was performed by legendary wrestler Umaga.

Speaking in an interview with The New York Post, the former NXT star revealed that it was Triple H who approached him with the idea. Sikoa also mentioned that even Paul Heyman played a part in suggesting the idea.

"Put him out of commission and as a finisher. It will definitely be one of my finishers now moving forward. The idea came from Hunter [Triple H]. Hunter pulled me aside. I think it was Paul Heyman’s idea, too, so Hunter wanted to run it by me. He goes, ‘I know your uncle was a big part of your guys’ family. I know what he meant to you guys. I wanted to ask you if you would be OK using the spike?"

Since being called up to the main roster, Sikoa has been highly successful and has been booked quite dominantly. Arguably, his most significant singles victory on the main roster was over Sheamus, whom he beat on SmackDown. He was victorious over The Celtic Warrior this past week on the blue brand.

It remains to be seen what is in store for THe Enforcer in the new year.

