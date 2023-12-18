Statement issued after wrestler's arrest; dropped from the roster 

A wrestler who was arrested earlier this month has now been dropped from the promotion altogether.

The wrestler concerned is ASF, aka Antonio San Francisco.

After his arrest earlier this month on December 6, the report stated that he allegedly sent explicit photos for several years to a fan who was then 11 years old through Facebook and Snapchat. He apparently tried to deny the accusations, but when asked if he had sent photos of his genitalia to the girl, he said that he had nothing to say as it was a "stupid mistake."

The wrestler used to work for GCW, but they stopped working with him earlier in the year due to some controversy surrounding him. He had mostly been working with Lucha Maniaks, last wrestling in September.

According to Laredo Morning Times, Lucha Maniaks has now cut ties with ASF and issued a statement about his status in the company. They said that they had learned of his arrest and that they were going to be dropping him from the roster and cutting ties with him.

"We want to make it clear that, upon confirming his guilt, we have already taken the decision to end all working relations with him. This resolution is taken in line with the need to preserve the integrity of our community and the gravity of the matter."

The company also dropped him from their Lucha Locura 3 event, where he was going to team up with Aragon and Rakzo. His spot has been taken up by Baviero.