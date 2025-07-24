  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Statement released on Hulk Hogan's social media as WWE icon dies aged 71

Statement released on Hulk Hogan's social media as WWE icon dies aged 71

By Danny Hart
Modified Jul 24, 2025 19:22 GMT
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan [Image Credit: wwe.com]
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan [Image Credit: wwe.com]

Hulk Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, has passed away at the age of 71. A statement on the wrestling legend's Instagram account confirmed his death and asked fans to respect his family's privacy at this time.

Ad

TMZ first reported news of Hogan's passing. The outlet stated he suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida, before dying at a local hospital. The news came following speculation over the last month that the two-time WWE Hall of Famer's health had deteriorated.

The Instagram statement said Hogan was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his passing. It also encouraged fans to think about the memories The Hulkster created during his iconic career:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that we confirm we have lost a legend. Our beloved Terry Bollea, known worldwide as Hulk Hogan, passed away today surrounded by his loved ones. At this time of grief, we ask that everyone please respect the privacy of his family and friends. May we all take solace in the wonderful memories he left behind for the millions of fans worldwide whose lives he touched for more than four decades. He will be missed, but never forgotten."
Ad
Ad

Several high-profile names in the wrestling business reacted to Hogan's passing, including Vince McMahon. In a heartfelt post, the former WWE Chairman described the legendary wrestler as "the greatest WWE Superstar of all time."

Hulk Hogan's complicated legacy

In the 1980s and early 1990s, Hulk Hogan headlined eight of the first nine WrestleManias to help turn the event into an annual extravaganza.

Hogan later found success in WCW, where he became one of wrestling's top bad guys as part of the nWo faction. He also worked for TNA and recently co-founded the new Real American Freestyle (RAF) promotion.

Ad

In 2015, Hogan became a controversial figure after audio emerged of him using racial slurs. His public support for Donald Trump during the 2024 United States presidential campaign also divided fans.

About the author
Danny Hart

Danny Hart

Twitter icon

Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.

Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.

When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Danny Hart
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications