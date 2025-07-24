Statement released on Hulk Hogan's social media as WWE icon dies aged 71

Hulk Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, has passed away at the age of 71. A statement on the wrestling legend's Instagram account confirmed his death and asked fans to respect his family's privacy at this time.TMZ first reported news of Hogan's passing. The outlet stated he suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida, before dying at a local hospital. The news came following speculation over the last month that the two-time WWE Hall of Famer's health had deteriorated.The Instagram statement said Hogan was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his passing. It also encouraged fans to think about the memories The Hulkster created during his iconic career:&quot;It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that we confirm we have lost a legend. Our beloved Terry Bollea, known worldwide as Hulk Hogan, passed away today surrounded by his loved ones. At this time of grief, we ask that everyone please respect the privacy of his family and friends. May we all take solace in the wonderful memories he left behind for the millions of fans worldwide whose lives he touched for more than four decades. He will be missed, but never forgotten.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral high-profile names in the wrestling business reacted to Hogan's passing, including Vince McMahon. In a heartfelt post, the former WWE Chairman described the legendary wrestler as &quot;the greatest WWE Superstar of all time.&quot;Hulk Hogan's complicated legacyIn the 1980s and early 1990s, Hulk Hogan headlined eight of the first nine WrestleManias to help turn the event into an annual extravaganza.Hogan later found success in WCW, where he became one of wrestling's top bad guys as part of the nWo faction. He also worked for TNA and recently co-founded the new Real American Freestyle (RAF) promotion.In 2015, Hogan became a controversial figure after audio emerged of him using racial slurs. His public support for Donald Trump during the 2024 United States presidential campaign also divided fans.