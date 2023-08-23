"Stay mad you incompetent marks" - Rhea Ripley sends bold message following WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley sent a bold message today on social media after her dominant victory last night on WWE RAW.

The Women's World Champion squared off against Candice LeRae last night on the red brand. NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and Indi Hartwell were ringside for the match.

The Poison Pixie got in some offense early before The Eradicator completely demolished her. Ripley picked up the quick pinfall victory and then brawled with Raquel Rodriguez after the match. Rodriguez announced that she will be facing Ripley for the Women's World Championship at Payback on September 2nd.

The Judgment Day member took to Instagram today to share a photo of her punishing Candice LeRae last night on RAW. She stated that this is what dominance looks like before poking fun at fans who were upset about her dominant victory.

"This is what DOMINANCE looks like. This is MY show! Welcome to Monday night MAMI! 😈⚖️ Stay mad you incompetent marks," she wrote on Instagram.

Raquel Rodriguez sends a message to Rhea Ripley ahead of WWE Payback

The rivalry between Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley has been going on for some time now and fans will finally be treated to a title match at WWE Payback.

Ripley attacked Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan on the July 17th edition of RAW during a backstage interview. The duo were the Women's Tag Team Champions at the time but wound up dropping the titles to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville following the attack. Rodriguez has been out for revenge ever since and will get her chance at the Women's World Champion at Payback.

Rodriguez took to social media and claimed that she hates what Ripley has become ahead of their title match at the premium live event next weekend.

"I hate what you’ve become @RheaRipley_WWE. Plain and simple. At #WWEPayback, es tiempo que conozca su creador," tweeted Rodriguez.

Rhea Ripley has been dominant thus far as Women's World Champion. It will be fascinating to see if Raquel Rodriguez can pull off the upset at Payback and capture the Women's World Championship.

