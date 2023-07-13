"Stay relevant" - Hall of Famer has a message for legend taking shots at WWE and Dominik Mysterio (Exclusive)

Teddy Long has discussed Dutch Mantell taking shots at WWE and Dominik Mysterio for adding the "Dirty" prefix to the Judgment Day member's name.

Mantell was known as 'Dirty Dutch Mantell' back during his in-ring days. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, the former manager blasted WWE and Triple H for not informing him before using the prefix. The 73-year-old has also made his unhappiness about the turn of events known via several tweets.

However, Teddy Long has interesting advice for Mantell, which he shared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast. The WWE Hall of Famer explained if someone said "playa" on TV, he would be more than happy as it would instantly remind people of him.

Teddy Long mentioned that Dutch Mantell must be pleased as his name was still being referenced.

"Well, I look at it like this, man. Stay relevant. If somebody gets on that TV and says, 'playa,' you're gonna think about Teddy Long. So I don't care. If you could keep your name out there in the game of the name and stay relevant. It's just that simple," said Teddy Long. [5:51 - 6:06]

Dutch Mantell says Dominik Mysterio has big shoes to fill

On the same aforementioned episode of SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell also mentioned how Dominik Mysterio had big shoes to fill after adopting the "Dirty" prefix. He also stated that he was "pissed" with how things have gone down.

"Dom, you got a hell of a name to live up to, so I hope you're up for the task. I'm pissed," said Dutch Mantell.

Going by the recent developments on the red brand, it's safe to assume Dominik could soon get a shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. The two went to war in a non-title bout at last week's RAW, which ended in a DQ after Damian Priest interfered at the very last moment.

Dominik Mysterio and Rollins were also supposed to compete this Monday night, but it was later turned into a six-man tag team match.

